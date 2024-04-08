Jelly Roll’s wife ‘not a plus-one no more’ at 2024 CMT Awards: Here’s why

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO has been married for eight years

Jelly Roll did not take his wife Bunnie Xo to the 2024 CMT Music Awards as his plus one because she earned her own seat!



On Sunday night, April 7, the Save Me hitmaker not only took home three coveted trophies from the glitzy night but witnessed his wife of eight years basking in the spotlight she deserves.

In a conversation with Billboard on the CMT red carpet, the 39-year-old singer and rapper raved over his wife when asked how it was to see Bunnie proceed with hosting stint backstage and her other ambitions.

"The coolest moment I’ve had this entire process is… when I walked out, they had a placard with my name for where my seat was and then her placard," Roll boasted.

"I was like, 'You’re not a plus-one no more, baby! You’re a seat!'" he proudly added.

Additionally, the Need a Favor chart topper swept all the three categories he was listed in.

Roll nabbed the Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year prize for his 2023 county track.

He also got an award for his exclusive rendition, rocking the stage on the breakout song at the CMT awards.