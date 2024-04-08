BLACKIPNK’s Jisoo hints at business expansion with latest move

BLACKPINK member founded her independent label in February 2024

Kim Ji-soo, famously known as Jisoo, is seemingly geared up to embark on a new journey with her individual venture Blissoo.

Allkpop reported on Sunday, April 7, that the BLACKPINK sensation has filed a trademark application for her label under 13 different categories on the Korean Intellectual Property Information Service (KIPRIS).

The significant move to file for a trademark pointed to the potential ambitious plans by the widely lauded girl group band member into a wide range of industries.

The trademark applications are filed by her real name. The requested categories include Cosmetics; Photography, film, media technical; Jewelry, watches, precious metals; Printing, packaging, stationery; Leather, bags, luggage; Clothing, footwear, hats and Accessories (ribbons, decorative tapes, etc.).

In addition, Entertainment, gaming devices, sporting goods; Advertising, business management, and office management; Telecommunications; Education, training, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities; Restaurants, catering and Medical, veterinary, agricultural, fishery, forestry rounded up the complete list.

Following the approval of this application, the 29-year-old South Korean singer and actress can tune into various domains with Blissoo, which was founded this February.

The official website of her label described itself as, "BLISSOO is JISOO's new label, a combination of BLISS, symbolising complete happiness, and JISOO, an artist whose charm unfolds like a precious gift."