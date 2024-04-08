Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen divorce to get 'messy' over big fortune

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen divorce may get messy over big fortune

Isla Fisher was seemingly done with her marriage long before she made the announcement with estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Now You See Me actress, 48, reportedly got in touch with top divorce lawyers two years prior to the split, via The Sun.

A source told the outlet that the in “early summer, 2022,” Fisher was seeking advice of a celebrity divorce lawyer suggested by her friends.

“Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer,” the insider told the outlet.

The source shared that Fiona Shackleton was recommended by Fisher’s mutual contacts.

“Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office. Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability,” described the insider.

The couple, who share three children together, broke the news of their split on Friday in a joint statement via Instagram.

The couple first met back in 2001 and tied the knot in 2010. They are parents to daughters Olive, 17 and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine.

Sources also claimed that the proceedings are going to get messy especially concerning Cohen’s $50 million estate.

Fisher was suggested that she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home to keep things “as amicably as possible for the sake of the children.”

“However, with Fiona on board, no stone will be left unturned if things did turn nasty — which neither of them want,” the insider said.