FireHouse founder, C.J. Snare dead at 64

C.J. Snare remained in the rock band for nearly fourty years untill his death

C.J. Snare died on Friday, April 5, at the age of 64, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The unfortunate news, along with the cause of death of the lead singer and keyboardist of hard rock band FireHouse was confirmed by his daughter, Deadline reported on Sunday, April 7.

The artist, who had two Top 10 singles in the early 1990s, was diagnosed with colon cancer a long time ago, however, the official cause of his death has been listed as cardiac arrest.

Snare founded FireHouse in 1987 and was linked to the band for nearly four decades until his death.

Among their credits, the rock band has seven singles that topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, most notably Love of a Lifetime, which reached No. 5 in 1991, and When I Look Into Your Eyes claimed the No. 8 spot in 1992.

In addition, other tracks that reside in the Hot 100 chart were Don’t Treat Me Bad landed at no. 19, I Live My Life For You at no. 26, All She Wrote nabbed the 58th spot, meanwhile, Sleeping With You and Reach For The Sky secured no, 78 and 81, respectively.

Snare, who lent his vocals to all seven albums the band has released, has been survived by his three children.