Olivia Rodrigo exudes happy vibes in her recent New York City outing

Olivia Rodrigo looks upbeat in her recent outing in New York City

Olivia Rodrigo seems to exude happy vibes as she was seen enjoying lunch in New York City.



In the photos shared via Daily Mail, the Vampire singer was spotted after playing a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on April 5.

Olivia was spotted with her best Conan Grey, strolling around the city in a graphic t-shirt with a green and black Harlequin print skirt, black coat, sheer black hose, white crew socks and chunky shoes.

Earlier, the Driver License crooner welcomed Stick Season singer Noah Kahan on stage with her on Friday night at MSG.

Olivia posted a video clip of the two singers performing his hit song Stick Season on Instagram.

In the caption, the singer wrote, "Stick season at madison square garden. @noahkahanmusic is the greatest of allllll time."

In the comment section, Noah said, "Better than the original!! Olivia you’re a star best show I’ve ever seen."



Meanwhile, Olivia, who is now poised to become one of the world's biggest pop sensations after the amazing debut of her album Sour in 2021 and Guts last year, began her second concert tour in February.

Reflecting on her songs in a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Olivia mentioned, "I never want to say who my songs are about... I've never done that before in my career and probably won’t."

She added, "I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."