Jennifer Lopez sporting cropped turtleneck in New York for dinner outing

Jennifer Lopez in cozy cropped sweater in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez ventured out for dinner with a friend in New York City on Saturday.

The renowned hitmaker, currently relishing her time in the Big Apple, showcased her enviable physique in a cream cropped turtleneck sweater paired with high-waisted wide-leg jeans featuring a stylish frayed hem.

The Billboard Icon Award winner donned a brown and black tweed jacket, harmonizing with the warm hues of her complexion.

Snaps shared on social media captured the multi-talented artist enjoying a girls' night out with her close friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

A prominent movie producer, has collaborated with Lopez on numerous projects, including Hustlers, Shotgun Wedding, the documentary Halftime, and the deeply personal endeavor, This Is Me... Now.

Their partnership is set to continue with several upcoming projects, including Atlas, a Netflix sci-fi film.

The film is slated for streaming on May 24th.



