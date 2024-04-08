Diddy's seen anxious outside Miami residence amid lawsuits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently spotted appearing visibly stressed outside his Miami mansion over the weekend, as he broke his silence regarding the multiple scandals surrounding him.

Amid ongoing lawsuits and following dual Homeland Security raids at his properties, he was seen sipping from a large wine glass.

At one point, Diddy was observed holding his hands together and bowing his head.

These sightings come amidst the backdrop of Combs' ex, Jade Ramey, denying allegations that he hired her as a sex worker, adding to the complexities of the mogul's current challenges.

The hip-hop mogul, has not faced arrest or charges in connection with recent Homeland Security raids.

However, reports suggest that his ex-partner Cassie and several other women who have filed lawsuits against him for sexual assault are cooperating with federal investigators as a sex trafficking probe involving Combs intensifies.

Cassie, who was in a relationship with Combs for a decade, filed a lawsuit last November accusing him of rape, sexual battery, and physical abuse.

Among her allegations, Cassie claimed that he forced her to engage in sexual activities with male prostitutes while he watched and recorded the encounters.