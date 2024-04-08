Jack O'Connell defends 'Back to Black' amid Amy Winehouse controversy

Jack O'Connell defends Amy Winehouse biopic is meant to honor her legacy.

Jack O'Connell has come forward to defend the controversial Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black, emphasizing its portrayal as a 'celebration' of the late singer's life.

In the film, O'Connell takes on the role of Winehouse's husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, alongside Marisa Abela as the iconic singer, who passed away from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film has garnered attention for its endorsement by Amy's father, Mitch, portrayed by Eddie Marsan.

However, it has faced criticism from some of the singer's close friends for what they perceive as 'ghoulish' depictions of her struggles with drug addiction and the inclusion of scenes from her funeral.

Addressing concerns about the timing of the biopic, he questioned what would constitute an 'acceptable timescale,' asserting that the film does not intend to portray Winehouse in a negative light.

He stated in an interview with The Sunday Times, "Put it like this: if we were trying to portray her in any form of negative light, then that might be a valid point and I can understand one or two people pre-empting that.

But if you talk to Sam, we're not even calling this a biopic, it's a celebration."

Jack shared that he sensed tension during his visits to the set, speculating that Amy's father, may have harbored negative feelings upon seeing him dressed as Blake.

Despite this, O'Connell disclosed that his time spent with Blake was marked by openness and genuine affection for Amy.

He recounted Blake's sentimentality towards his late wife, emphasizing his evident love for her.



