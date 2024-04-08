Tom Holland 'happy' after moving in together with Zendaya

Zendaya's confession about Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya are happy since moving in together.



A source spilled to US WEEKLY, "Moving in was the best decision they’ve ever made as Zendaya has no doubt [that] Tom is her person.”

The Dune actress and Tom, who began dating in 2021, have been living together for the past year.

"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, "They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all."

"Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right." noted an insider.

Earlier, the Euphoria actress praised Tom for giving out "riveting" interviews.

“He’s just naturally very good at that,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Zendaya added, “I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Meanwhile, Tom said that Zendaya has "the most rizz,” in a June 2023 interview.

"I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz,” he pointed out.

Tom also explained how he and Zendaya romance started, adding, "Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit."