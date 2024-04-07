Billie Piper opens up on marrying Chris Evans with 17-year age gap

Billie Piper finally talks about her marriage to Chris Evans

Billie Piper recently opened up about how her marriage to Chris Evans affected her "public image," referring to it as "being drunk with an old man."



According to LADBible, the now mum-of-three offered an insight into her marriage to Evans, whom she shared a 17-year age gap with, recalling the time when she went to audition for roles.

Sharing her experience, she noted: “A lot of it was just tabloid fodder, instead of, ‘Oh, she was a pop star.”

“It was more, ‘She was a pop star, then she got p*****d for five years with an old man.’ I think that was the lasting image when I walked into an audition room,” she explained.

"Older man. Not old man. He’s an old man now, but then, so am I."

Discussing her whirlwind romance, Piper gushed: “Loved that time. Learned so much. Really needed it, after the experiences that I’d had, leading up to that point.”

“I felt like I’d actually found a real friend. I guess meeting someone who had experienced [fame] for 20 years, at that level, it was very nurturing. And also very drunken, which I needed. I had a lot of fun during those years,” she concluded.

For the unversed, despite their divorce in 2007, the former couple is said to have remained good friends.

Piper has moved on and has been in a relationship with the Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd since 2016, with whom she shares her third child Tallulah Lloyd.