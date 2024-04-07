BoA sparks 'retirement' rumors after cryptic social media posts

BoA sparks early retirement rumors

BoA recently raised concerns among fans through her cryptic social media posts, hinting at an early retirement.

On Friday, April 6, BoA took to her social media platform, captioning: “If my contract ends, I can ‘drop out,’ right?”

There have been speculations about the Marry My Husband alum’s retirement plan.

Some fans suggested the singer might be referring to leaving the gym and not pointing towards anything serious.

Responding to all the rumors, BoA clarified that it was a “typo” while the intended term was “은퇴” (retire).

This came after the star was under scrutiny for her appearance.

She voiced her frustration over malicious comments, noting: “If I don’t take care of my appearance, you swear at me, but even if I do, you still swear at me. You guys told me to gain weight when I lost too much weight, but after I gained weight, you said I looked like a pig.”

Speaking of the negativity surrounding the actress on NewsA, she stated: “I hope that celebrities, who always have to show their lives to the public, don’t have to face such frustration.”

For the unversed, the actress faced backlash after appearing on Marry My Husband, sparking plastic surgery controversy.