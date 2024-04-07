Meghan Markle quashed royal family's hopes after marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been accused of not appreciating the royal family enough while she was still part of it.



Speaking on The Royal Exclusive show, former The Sun royal correspondent Charles Rae claimed the Duchess of Sussex was “lauded” by the British public when she first married Prince Harry.

Members of the royal family also helped her navigate royal life from zero, owing to her lack of familiarity with the customs, according to Rae.

However, all efforts were rendered useless when the Sussexes decided to “up sticks” and move to the US in a major snub to the royals.

“When you saw Meghan with Harry when they were out and about, the crowds were 10 to 12 people deep. It was back to the good old days of royal walkabouts - it was fantastic,” Charles recalled.

“But I think it all went wrong when they decided they were gonna up sticks and go,” he explained, adding there was “great hopes” for “the pair coming into the royal family”.

“I think that [Meghan] was given every help and everything she could have possibly had to help her root into the Royal Family as clean and as clear as possible,” the royal commentator shared.

“I think she just threw it in their faces in the end,” he added.