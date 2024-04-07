Adam Peaty's ex-girlfriend gets candid about 'Strictly' curse: 'Very lonely'

Adam Peaty's ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro opens up about the Strictly curse

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s former girlfriend Eiri Munro recently opened up about how the Strictly curse was "the beginning of the end" of their relationship.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, April 7, Eiri noted: "My advice wouldn’t be to the partners of those going on Strictly, but for the celebrities participating; involve your family in the process — it can be a very lonely process for partners."

Eiri warned other celebrities who have been lined up to appear on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing to set their priorities straight during the process.

"Also reassure your partner, especially when the world inevitably begins to speculate there’s something going on between you and your dance partner."



"And if you’re not strong enough to go through the process, if your relationship isn’t secure, or you don’t know how to handle the intense attention that comes with it, don’t go on the show."

This came after Adam and Katya shared an intimate moment at the end of their steamy Argentine Tango.

Eiri was quick to respond as she posted a video of her pretending to cry, with a caption that read: "Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV — finding out 10million people also watched it."

For the unversed, the couple first met at Loughborough University back in 2017 and share a three-year-old son George however, they announced their split in 2022, five years later.