Jesse McCartney reflects on his debut single ‘Beautiful Soul’

‘Beautiful Soul' was released almost two decades ago in 2004, when McCartney was just 17

Jesse McCartney has come a long way since releasing his first ever song, Beautiful Soul, in 2004.

But McCartney, now 37, knew he was going to make it big the moment he heard his song on the radio as a 17-year-old for the first time.

Speaking to People Magazine recently, McCartney recalled the fateful morning back in 2004.

“I remember the first time I heard that song, I was coming out of my SAT exam and I heard it on the radio on Z100,” he recollected. “And I remember thinking I didn’t have to worry about what was going on with my SATs because I had made it!”

Beautiful Soul was an instant hit, climbing international charts within the first few days of its release and was certified platinum in Australia.

McCartney reflected, “It was sort of the beginning of this career that would transpire, and I remember traveling the world and going overseas and people that didn’t speak English knew the song and knew my name.”

He continued, “I couldn’t communicate with them linguistically but through music we could, and it was really this special, crazy moment.”