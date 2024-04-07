Cardi B shares exciting news on 6 year anniversary of ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Cardi B confirmed that she’s releasing her sophomore album this year

Cardi B is celebrating six years of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, by making an exciting new announcement.

In honour of the six year anniversary of her quadruple platinum, award-winning, and record-breaking album, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram to tease her highly-anticipated sophomore album releasing this year.

Sharing a post about the many accolades of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi wrote, “6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!”

Indeed, Invasion of Privacy made history; every track was certified platinum, and the album won Grammy for Best Rap album among six more nominations.

But though she’s been teasing it for years, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker has yet to release another studio album since then.

But 2024 is the year she is set on releasing her sophomore album.

She announced, “6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year… it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m so excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support!”

“I’ll talk to ya soon I been so busy these last few days,” she concluded the post.

In an interview with Complex 360 last month, Cardi declared that her “next announcement is gonna be [her] album.”

“I’m nervous, but it’s like, I’m ready,” she said adamantly, admitting that she has “two, three [more] songs” left to do on the album.