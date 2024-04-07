Kristen Wiig's Aunt Linda returns to SNL, offers 'hot take' on Barbenheimer

Kristen Wiig’s Aunt Linda recently returned to SNL’s Weekly Update

Kristen Wiig’s Aunt Linda recently returned to SNL’s Weekly Update, sharing her hot take on films Barbie and Oppenheimer.



Wiig has been privy to this role as she appeared three times prior to this, including twice in 2006 and once in 2010, while she worked for the NBC show.

Moving forward with her movie reviews, Aunt Linda called Greta Gerwig’s Barbie "90 minutes of stinko."



Speaking of the film’s theme, she said: "I don’t get it, is she a doll that comes to life, it doesn’t make any sense. Where are they? On the moon."

"There was so much pink, the only good thing to come out of it was I remembered to take my Pepto Bismol," she said.

She then took a dig at Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, referring to the film as "Noppenheimer," and then later "Christopher Nothanks."

Kristen Wiig, who is widely known for her role in The Bridesmaid, commented on Oppenheimer’s production, adding: "Why would anyone make a movie about the person who invented the microwave?'

She then topped it off mentioning that Aunt Linda has also started watching television, "like everyone else."

For the unversed, Wiig’s angry, middle-aged film critic role is known for her movie reviews and has appeared quite many times on SNL.