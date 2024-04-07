'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Lauri Peterson mourns son’s death

Lauri Peterson wrote, 'I will miss you terribly' in an emotional caption following son's demise

Lauri Peterson penned a lengthy note for her lamented son Joshua Waring following his death on March 31.

Pouring her heart out on the demise of her beloved son, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to social media to share the news with her followers.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," the former Bravo star revealed, adding, "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts."

In the Instagram caption, accompanied by a carousel, the Bravolibrity conveyed that her son had passed away due to Substance abuse disorder and expressed gratitude to all the people who helped her and her son along their difficult journey.

"Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," she added.



She concluded the lengthy tribute with a row of red and white heart emojis, "Josh I love you so much, and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes.'"

Additionally, Peterson, one of the original cast members of RHOC, detailed her late son’s hobbies and personality, who was the father of a daughter Kennady, in the note.