Dakota Fanning spills on difficulties during filming 'Ripley'

According to Dakota Fanning, she only recently learned how to drive, and her co-star Andrew Scott hasn't done much better.



In order to promote their new Netflix limited series Ripley, which is based on Patricia Highsmith's critically acclaimed Tom Ripley novels, Dakota and Andrew sat down.

As serial killer and con man Tom Ripley (played by Andrew) becomes close to Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and his lover Marge Sherwood (Dakota), the plot follows him.

During their Elle interview, Dakota asked Andrew why he hasn't learned to drive, while noting “I only learned to drive four years ago."

Andrew then quipped, “That makes me feel better.”

“I sort of do know a tiny little bit how to drive,” he shared. “But I live in Central London and it's my carbon footprint.”

Netflix debuted the duo's new series Ripley on Friday. The famous works have been adapted before, not only in this limited series. The Talented Mr Ripley, starring Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Matt Damon, brought the books to life in 1999.

When talking about how she approached playing Marge, Dakota previously disclosed that she wasn't inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's performance in the 1999 movie.

“I revisit the film because I love it, but I didn’t find it helpful in terms of playing Marge or stepping into this world because the vibe of this is entirely separate,” Dakota told British Vogue.

“Marge has some ulterior motives as well. She’s kind of using this situation that she’s found herself in to her benefit a little bit, too,” she added.