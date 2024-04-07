Taylor Swift puts her 'star status' aside to celebrate friend's birthday

Taylor Swift appeared low-key at her close friend's intimate birthday dinner at the West Hollywood bar on Thursday.



The globally known artist put her star status aside and celebrated her pal's special day at a dive bar.



Notably, the Lover singer's beau, Travis Kelce, was missing from the celebration.



Speaking of Swift's body language, Judi James told The Mirror that Swift spent her friends' night out "loyally low-key and subdued rather than in party mode."

She added, "Sitting at the table, swamped by what seems to be an un-sexy baggy sweatshirt, Taylor shows no signs of showing off her star status."



James continued, "She sits low in her seat with her arms under the table, looking as though she’s on her best behaviour."

While analysing her viral photos, the expert claimed that Swift was seen "studying something that could be her phone screen, hinting that perhaps she is in contact with Travis while she’s out with the girls."

It is pertinent to mention here that Swift and Kelce recently returned from a brief gateway in the Bahamas in the wake of breaks from their respective busy schedules.

The singer will be commencing the European leg of her Eras Tour from May.