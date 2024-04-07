Ariana Grande teases Met Gala appearance after six years

Ariana Grande caused a stir among fans after reportedly teasing her upcoming appearance at the Met Gala next month.

The 30-year-old singer followed Met Gala’s official account on Instagram, prompting speculations about her attendance at the fashion event after six years.

This year Met Gala, set to be held on May 6, will focus on theme, The Garden of Time. It will also mark the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Besides Grande, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth are confirmed to attend the event due to their roles as co-chairs.

The Eternal Sunshine artist last attended the Met Gala in 2018, looking breathtaking in a Vera Wang ball gown that was screen-printed with images from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the prospect of Ariana gracing the Met steps.

“do we think she can top her last look?????” wondered one.

“ariana attending met gala after 6 years… oh we’ve prayed for times like this,” another enthused.

Some also pitched in ideas for her costumes, varying from a nod to her character in upcoming Wicked musical to strictly following the theme.

“and the theme’s sleeping beauty, oh she’s going to give us her BEST look yet!” a fan gushed.

A second fan shared: “and it simply has to be the dior scallop gown. on theme AND a glinda nod!!”



