‘Percy Jackson’ stars Logan Lerman, Walker Scobell delight fans

The old and the new Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman and Walker Scobell, surprised fans as the two posed together.

Lerman, 32, who played Percy Jackson in the 2010 film franchise, crossed paths with the 15-year-old star of Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show at the Hulu on Disney+ on Friday in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post shared by Disney+, the actors were seen posing in black suits with the caption, “Twin, where have you been.”

“Hi, Percy. Meet Percy,” the Percy Series IG account commented.

Seeing the post, fans lost their minds in excitement to see the two stars together, jumping to theories of a multiverse or even a cameo of sorts.

“meeting an alternate version of Percy Jackson might be the most Percy Jackson thing Percy Jackson could do,” one fan wrote.

One begged for a cameo from the original Percy Jackson, “logan cameo in s2 PLEASE”

“I NEED LOGAN IN THE SHOW IDK AS WHO BUT I NEED HIM,” exclaimed another.

One fan enthused, “CHILDHOOD ME AND ADULT ME ARE SCREAMING, CRYING AND HUGGING EACH OTHER RIGHT NOW.”

Another quipped, “Next step: get the musical Percy and recreate the Spider-Man meme.”

Lerman has been encouraging toward Scobell as he passed on the torch to the young actor for the new series.

Previously, he sent a surprise note for the new cast in the Happy Sad Confused podcast in December 2023.

“The show looks amazing,” Lerman wrote. “I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life.”

He continued, “I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project. Hope you like eating blue food the next few years because I think you have a hit show on your hands.”