Alex Rodriguez declares Olivia Rodrigo a 'force' after attending her concert

Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Alex Rodriguez feel good!



The 48-year-old former player for the New York Yankees talks exclusively with People magazine about his relationship with Lysol and how he became a fan of 21-year-old Rodrigo after taking his youngest daughter to see her perform live last month.

"That was really cool. We had a great time," Rodriguez says of attending the show with daughter Ella, 15. "I was surrounded by 20,000 teenagers screaming very, very loud, but Ella had the time of her life."

Regarding his status as part of Rodrigo's passionate fan base, known as "Livies," Rodriguez admits, "I do now. She's a force, and she's so nice and so humble — and she killed it."

In March, Rodriguez posted a video on Instagram documenting his experience taking his daughter, Ella, to a tour stop of Rodrigo's concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

In the video, he wrote "POV: Life as a Teenager's Dad" as he and Ella were seen entering the venue. Apart from Ella, Rodriguez also has another daughter, Natasha, who is 19 years old and shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008.

The sports broadcaster also captured his time at the show, where he watched Rodrigo perform her famous song "Vampire."