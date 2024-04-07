Jake Bongiovi channels rocker dad Jon Bon Jovi in film debut

Jake Bongiovi appeared as a spitting image of his rockstar dad Jon Bon Jovi as he made his acting debut with new film, Rockbottom.



The 21-year-old stars alongside Tom Everett Scott McKaley Miller, Tesla Dunn in the movie, which follows former ’80s band member, who reunites his old CougarSnake crew for a performance.

Bongiovi plays the pizza boy with impressive singing skills who is recruited to play the new frontman for their band.

In the trailer for the movie, not only was Bongiovi a spitting image of his dad, his singing chops were proof that the apple didn’t fall far off from the tree.

"He was a natural,” Scott told People Magazine of Bongiovi, who is engaged to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

“I don't know how much he was drawing from his dad, but I did say like, ‘Hey, I saw your dad play at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse from the front row,’ and he loved that, he thought it was funny. And he told some very sweet stories about his dad.”