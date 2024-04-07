Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler spotted getting close with Greg Vaughn

Shanna Moakler and Greg Vaughn are reportedly dating.

Shanna Moakler, ex-wife of Travis Barker, has been seen in the company of actor Greg Vaughn, sparking rumors of a potential new romance.



Moakler, who recently celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas, was observed getting cozy with Vaughn during an event in Los Angeles on Friday night.



Both were attendees at the release party for the Black Keys' new album, Ohio Players, held at Bar Marmont.

The sighting has ignited speculation about the nature of their relationship following her divorce from Barker.

The Days of Our Lives star sported a parted hairstyle with his dark hair and a salt and pepper beard.



In addition to his acting career, Vaughn boasts a side gig as a comedian, with two upcoming shows scheduled in Tampa and Orlando, Florida, alongside fellow star Robert Scott Wilson.

Having performed stand-up for nearly two decades, Vaughn continues to diversify his talents across various entertainment platforms.