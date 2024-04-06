Prince Harry's shocking claims about Prince Andrew resurfaces

Prince Andre does not seem to get rid of his infamous interview

Prince Harry has made very surprising claims about his uncle Prince Andrew, who's in hot water as Netflix released new film about the disgraced royal's infamous interview.



The Duke of Sussex made reference to the Duke of York's controversy in his memoir Spare, seemingly taking aim at the decision to allow his uncle to continue to have fully paid security, while Harry's was removed.



Andrew was allowed to keep his royal police protection despite having to pay an out of court settlement for a sexual assault case brought against him. However, he was stripped of his military and royal titles in January 2022 following the accusations and course brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

King Charles III's younger son Harry wrote in his book: "Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security."

The Duke has since lost another case in a bid to be given the security protection on any UK return. He had fought and lost a High Court challenge against the government over his security when he is in the UK but is set to launch an appeal.

Harry's resurfaced words come as Scoop, the eagerly-anticipated Netflix drama was released to give viewers an inside look at the women who managed to secure the biggest scoop of the decade.

The new film has added to Andrew's worries, suggesting as the Duke of York will never escape his historic BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. It was widely seen as a disaster for the royal family and many believe the interview severely damaged King Charles' brothers reputation.