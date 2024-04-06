Prince Andrew in trouble again

Prince Andrew does not seem to get rid of his past alleged mistakes, which keep him in headlines for all the wrong reasons.



Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, royal commentator and historian, has claimed the Duke of York "cannot escape" his historic BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

The expert was sharing his thoughts on newly released Netflix film "Scoop" which reminds people of Andrew's infamous interview and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to GB News, Heydel-Mankoo said the original interview, which took place in 2019, was the "worst PR disaster since the Duke of Windsor gave a Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler in 1937".

The historian claimed that Amanda Thirsk, Andrew's advisor, made a "very foolish decision" to advise him to give the interview, and it will "go down in the annals of history is one of the worst decisions ever".

"Anybody with a Netflix account can actually relive this bizarre episode, and it recounts essentially how they got the interview, the lead up to it, and then the interview itself. But it doesn't go into the continuing fallout, which we still still see even to this day," he added.

The royal commentator also highlighted the key difference between Scoop and The Crown: "Importantly, the film says it's a dramatisation based inspired by real life events, an important disclaimer which The Crown didn't put in front of its episodes despite its historical inaccuracies and flights of fancy. So that's rather good.

"And it's based on the book Scoop, written by Sam MacAllister, who was the producer who secured the interview with Prince Andrew."

"I think this will be a very, very worrying moment for Prince Andrew. Of course, he's very keen to rehabilitate himself, and to have these constant reminders coming out is not helpful, to put it mildly," said Heyel-Mankoo.