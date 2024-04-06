Danny DeVito talks Batman reprisal with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito, Arnold Schwarzenegger bonded over their hate for the Batman at the 2024 Oscars

Danny DeVito would love for him and old pal Arnold Schwarzenegger to reprise their roles as Batman’s nemeses, The Penguin and Mr. Freeze respectively.

Speaking to People Magazine recently, the 79-year-old reflected on his recent reunion with Schwarzenegger as they presented at the 2024 Oscars, noting that they are “planning to work together again.”

When asked about possibly reprising their roles for a new Batman movie, DeVito said, “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t think it’s a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not?”

DeVito has previously expressed his desire to work with his Twins costar, Schwarzenegger, telling Fox News Digital that they are indeed working on a new project.

“Mr. Schwarzenegger – he’s like my buddy, we’re trying to o another movie together. There’s a script being written. We’re working with Warner Brothers right now. We want to get back on the big screen together,” he said, adding, “Fingers crossed, next year we’ll be back in production with something.”