NewJeans ready to sign Japanese debut, heads straight to Tokyo

NewJeans to make official Japanese debut

NewJeans recently announced that the band is set to make its official Japanese debut in June 2024.

According to local sources, the group will drop a new single on May 24 in Korea, followed by its official Japanese debut on June 21.

After their Japanese debut, the group will head towards the Tokyo Dome for a fan meet-and-greet titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome.

With the scheduled fan meeting, NewJeans is gearing up to achieve another milestone by setting the record for the fastest foreign act to reach Tokyo Dome.

The band’s upcoming Japanese single will comprise of two tracks, Supernatural and Right Now.

According to the girl group’s agency, ADOR, NewJeans’ track Right Now will later be used as a theme song in both Korea and Japan for commercials and TV programs.

The band is reportedly working on another album that is slated to release in the second half of 2024 ahead of their first world tour in 2025.

For the unversed, NewJeans is a South Korean girl group, consisting of five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.