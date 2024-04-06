Britney Spears reminisces about ex Sam Asghari: ‘Love you for life’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in 2023 after just 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears is feeling reflective as her one-year split anniversary from ex-husband Sam Asghari approaches.

On Thursday, the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of her dancing with Asghari, who was spinning her around and lifting her in the air.

“The time he picked me up,” she began the caption of the post, which has since been deleted.

She continued, “It’s weird ‘cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in any journey you’re on with someone!!! Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial.”



Spears and Asghari were married for just 14 months before they divorced in 2023.



The Toxic hitmaker admitted that the reason she likes to reminisce is so she doesn’t repeat her mistakes.

“What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all!!!” she said, acknowledging that it’s not the best coping mechanism.

Spears further expressed, “I miss being vulnerable and open with people. If you know me, you know how I love… I love too much it’s embarrassing and I will love you for life!!!”

“I used to be told all the time by someone I truly loved that there is no looking at that face of yours. My hopes in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough and to know it’s ok to get inside my brain try to figure this out,” she concluded.