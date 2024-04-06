Madonna has family reunion after two decades at ‘Celebration Tour’ concert

Madonna's mother passed away from breast cancer when Madonna was just five years old



Madonna had some very special guests in the audience at her latest concert.

On Thursday, the Queen of Pop, 65, was performing at the Amalie Arena as part of her ongoing Celebration Tour, when she took a moment to give a shout-out to her cousins from her late mother’s side in the audience.

“One other mention is that I have two cousins that are in the audience tonight,” she announced, per fan-made videos circulating social media.

“I’m not pointing them out. I’m just saying that my mother is their aunt and I haven’t seen them in, I don’t know, 25 years maybe,” she revealed.

“I hope you enjoy seeing the tonight,” she added, referring to the show’s tribute to her late mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, who passed away in 1963 from breast cancer. Madonna was only five years old when her mother passed away (at the age of 30).

In the tribute, Madonna also gave a nod to her adopted son David’s birth mother, along with motherhood in general.

“This part of the show, and this part of my life, is extremely important to me,” she explained to the audience.

“Everything that I have ever done in my life is meaningless compared to [being] a mother. I’m not trying to sound corny or anything because it’s a full-time job," she expressed.