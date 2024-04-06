Game of Thrones' Hannah Waddingham 'in talks' to join Strictly's 2024 lineup

Hannah Waddingham to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham is reportedly in talks with BBC to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

According to local sources, the Ted Lasso actress, who previously co-presented the Eurovision Song Contest and performed at 2024 BAFTA’s has been on Strictly’s list for the upcoming season.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, an insider revealed that the star is inclined towards considering the offer, noting: “Hannah would be an incredible signing for Strictly this year, and so far things are looking very positive.”

Offering an insight into her interest in the show, they claimed: “She loves the show – she has heard so much about it from Anton [Du Beke] – and is keen to do it. It’s just a question of whether or not it’s possible to fit it into her schedule.”

“Obviously, it’s a very big commitment, and she is incredibly in demand at the moment. Hannah is fast approaching national treasure status, and the Strictly bosses know she’d be a smash hit with fans.”

“So they are doing everything they can to make it work on their side, and hoping that they can encourage her to sign on the dotted line - it would be a real coup for them to get her on board,” they concluded.

For the unversed, Waddingham, who is known for her role as Rebecca in the HBO series, recently won an Emmy for her role.

In addition, she presented the Olivier Awards ahead of joining forces with Graham Norton and Alesha Dixon to host Eurovision.