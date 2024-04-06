Meghan Markle ‘prepared’ to pull the plug on UK trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is ready to pull out an excuse to duck out of visiting UK with Prince Harry if she doesn’t feel up to it.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly still “pencilled in” to accompany her husband for an Invictus Games event in May, which will be her first time returning to the UK since September 2022.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that Meghan has security as the “perfect excuse” to cancel her trip altogether to avoid a run-in with the royal family or any negative publicity.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK,” Fitzwilliams said. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”

He added, that Meghan “has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason.”

Fitzwilliams also noted that since Harry’s memoir Spare and the interviews around it were “horrible,” Meghan “has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”

Meghan was previously part of the Invictus Games, which were held in Germany in September 2023. It remains to be seen if she would actually travel all the way to the UK for the event.