Prince Andrew holds out hope of reunion with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may have divorced in 1996, but the couple are the friendliest of exes who still live together at the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York was once asked in 2000 if he would consider remarrying Fergie as the idea was floated around in the media.

“I don’t rule remarriage out and I certainly don’t rule it in,” he told the Tatler at the time. “If ever the opportunity arose, I do not know what I would do, as it is not in the plan.”

In recent times, Fergie herself commented on the prospect in a rare interview with The Telegraph.

“All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now. We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world,” she told the outlet. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other. We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything.”

Moreover, Royal author Victoria Arbiter also dismissed long-standing rumours remarriage between the Duke and Duchess of York.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry. But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”