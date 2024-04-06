Megan Fox stuns fans with striking platinum-blue hair transformation

Megan Fox stuns fans with bold new look

Megan Fox recently stunned fans with her latest, modified new look.

The Transformer star took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 2 to showcase her bold new look, revealing all to her 21.7 million followers.

The 37-year-old actress captioned the post: "entering my jedi era."

Fox shared a carousel of photos, posing with her fuller pout as she pulled off her new look.

In less than 24 hours of posting, The Dictator alum became the center of attention and fans couldn’t stop talking about the star on the social platform.

Proving her influence, one fan gushed: "I saw Megan fox dyed her hair blue so I dyed my hair blue."

While another chimed in, adding: "oh my god absolutely STUNNING."

A third excited follower commented: "It's the eyes for me you are the best Megan."

Megan’s latest transformation has finally brought an end to her signature dark, long locks, replacing it with a bright platinum-blue short cut.



The Till Death actress has been subject to rumors about her appearance in the past, with claims that the actress has reportedly been accustomed to a facelift as well as several boob jobs.

Previously, the American actress admitted to getting cosmetic surgery after years of fan speculation.

Taking a nod, Megan revealed that the This Is 40 actress has spent more than £24,000 ($30,000) on surgeries over the last couple of years.