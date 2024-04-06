Kate Middleton gives in to King Charles, Prince William plans about Harry

Kate Middleton takes major step to make King Charles happy

Kate Middleton, who's getting stronger after undergoing 'preventative Chemotherapy' following cancer diagnosis, has made a big sacrifice to save the monarchy.



The Princess of Wales has reportedly made her mind to make make amends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by forgiving and forgetting their attacks on her reputation.

Kate has made the major decision to make her father-in-law King Charles and husband Prince William happy.

The mother-of three will welcome Harry and Meghan if they ever plan to return to the royal family in the vast interest of the Firm, insiders have claimed.

"The future Queen, who's experiencing the toughest phase of her life while battling cancer, has put her ego aside for the King," the source added.



Royal author Tom Quinn, in talks with the Mirror, also claimed: "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry."



"Keeping up the feud is easier for Meghan and Harry in many ways because in the States they may be celebrities but they are not under the spotlight in the way Kate and William are," added the expert.

There were also reports that Kate Middleton and William had asked California-based couple Harry and Meghan to bring their children back to the palace.

Harry and Meghan are expected to travel to the UK in May to attend the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service on May 8.