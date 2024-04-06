Taylor Swift's new album has some dots connecting her with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's fans sense a connection between her breakup-inspired songs

In anticipation of Taylor Swift’s new album, fans have noticed a pattern in one of the 34-year-old singer’s new playlists, wondering if there’s a connection to her split from Joe Alwyn.

Her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department featured five separate playlists, representing the various stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance.

However, the fourth playlist, titled Old Habits Die Screaming talks about the concept of depression.

Commenting on the nature of her songs in the said playlist, the Antihero hitmaker said in a voice message: [This playlist] the feelings of depression that often lace their way through my songs.”

“In times like these, I’ll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion.”

“And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I’m either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that’s in the phase where I’m close to getting past that feeling.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s fans quickly drew connections, realizing that many of the star’s playlist songs refer to a certain "hallway."

In her 2020 album Evermore, she belted out lyrics: “Were you standing in the hallway with a big cake? / Happy birthday / Did I paint your bluest skies the darkest grey? / A universe away.”

Even in her other songs, including Maroon, and her gut-wrenching track You’re Losing Me the star mentioned the “popular” hallway from her tracks.

All of these songs are breakup-inspired and the Grammy winner has referenced to various shades of blue while singing about Alwyn, with Coney Island being a part of the category.

A fan acknowledge the presence of “hallway” in almost all of her songs, noting on social media: “I don’t know what’s with that hallway but they’re all in the same playlist.”

Another wrote: “The hallway is an interesting visual because it’s a purgatory of sorts. The space between staying and leaving.”

For the unversed, The Tortured Poets Department is slated to hit shelves on Friday, April 19.