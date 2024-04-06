Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough make red carpet debut after her Craniectomy

Hayley Erbert stepped out for the red carpet appeareance four months after her craniectomy

Hayley Erbert made her debut appearance on the red carpet alongside her husband Derek Hough following her recovery from emergency craniectomy surgery.

People magazine reported on Saturday, April 6, that the So You Think You Can Dance alum attended an exclusive cocktail reception to celebrate the official launch of Hulu on Disney+.

This event coincided with her announcement that she would be rejoining Hough on the Symphony of Dance tour.

For the celebratory occasion hosted by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Erbert donned a stunning white puff-sleeve dress adorned with floral detailing at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, opted for a light blue suit paired with a white shirt, accessorized with a colorful lapel pin.

Additionally, Erbert not only made a comeback to the red carpet, she will also rejoin Hough on the tour which he postponed following her cranial hematoma diagnosis.

For the unversed, in December 2023, after a tour performance in Washington, D.C., she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma resulting from a burst blood vessel.

Following an emergency craniectomy surgery she underwent cranioplasty to replace a large portion of her skull.

The couple surprised fans by announcing Erbert's return to the tour via Instagram on April 5, sharing a video from their rehearsal sessions.