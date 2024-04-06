Hayley Erbert poised to embark on 'Symphony of Dance' tour with Derek Hough

Hayley Erbert delighted everyone with her latest surprise

Derek Hough set to embark on the Symphony of Dance tour with his wife Hayley Erbert, rejoining her husband four months after her craniectomy.



The power couple delighted everyone with a joint announcement on Instagram on Friday, April 5, featuring a behind-the-scenes practice session video. The caption was punctuated with a white heart emoji.

"What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months," the 29-year-old internet personality began.

She alluded that "being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways." The So You Think You Can Dance alum expressed her gratitude to the assembled team of her specialised medical staff.

"Speeding up my recovery even more. I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority," she continued.

"I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special," Erbert concluded with a heartfelt note.

For the unversed, Erbert was stricken in December 2023 after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. Later, she underwent a cranioplasty surgery to replace a portion of her skull.

After his wife’s recovery, Hough, who postponed his tour, announced new dates, resuming tour from April 14 in Melbourne, Fla.