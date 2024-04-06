Prince Harry’s UK plans hit roadblock as Meghan Markle remains unconvinced

Prince Harry is having a hard time trying to convince wife Meghan Markle to accompany him to UK next month.

The Duke of Sussex is slated to attend St Paul’s Cathedral service in London in honour of 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games in May.

Though the duchess has been listed as a guest at the event, as reported by the Daily Express, her attendance remains uncertain in the wake of security issues and public’s perception towards her.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the Spare author would be having a hundred thoughts running through his head as he prepares to meet his estranged family during visit.

He also claimed the Suits alum is still not on board with the idea of facing off her in-law, despite the current crisis ensnaring the family.

"Harry and Megan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year,” shared Tom with the outlet.

“He will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won’t want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife,” he explained.

"Harry would love to patch things up with his sister-in-law and with his brother and father.

"He sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews, but he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan on board,” the royal expert added.