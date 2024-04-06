Meghan Markle to avoid run-in with royals at Prince Harry’s UK event

Meghan Markle has been tipped to accompany Prince Harry to the UK next month as a show of support.



The Duke of Sussex is slated to deliver a speech on 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games during a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London in May.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield quashed uncertainty around the duchess’ attendance at the event.

However, she noted Meghan will only attend if she is aware the royal family will skip it.

“Meghan will show up doing her best First Lady impression,” she claimed.

“She typically ewwws and awwws over Harry at these events and allows him to have the limelight,” the To Di For Daily podcast host explained.

“Showing support for Harry is important to her because she knows his family will likely sit this one out.”

“But it is also important to their brand that they continue to elevate this cause because it attracts positive headlines. Which they are in short supply of,” Schofield continued.

“If I were a betting person, I would expect to see Meghan Markle in May,” she added.

According to a copy of event’s schedule obtained by the outlet, Meghan was listed as a guest alongside Harry, however, her name is pencilled as TBC, i.e., to be confirmed.

A source revealed the Spare author wants Meghan to attend the event so they could bring their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to his home country and have a long overdue reunion with the royals.