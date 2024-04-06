Colt Ford gets health update after suffering heart attack post-concert

Colt Ford is currently fighting for his life at a hospital after suffering a heart attack following his concert.

According to reports, the 53-year-old country singer was stricken with the medical emergency after a performance at Dierks Bently’s Whisky Row in Gilbert, Ariz, on Thursday.

He is currently admitted in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, and is understood to be in a stable condition.

Ford has a long history of medical issues; he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis in 2022, an autoimmune disease, causing weakness in the voluntary muscles.

The singer also announced his diagnosis with eye cancer only a year prior.

Real name Jason Farris Brown, the Times We Had crooner is renowned in the country music scene for his grasp at fusing the genre with rap.

He owns record label Average Joes Entertainment, under which he released seven albums since the beginning of his career.

Ford shot to fame after Jason Aldean covered a song written and sung by him alongside Brantley Gilbert titled, Dirt Road Anthem in 2010.