BTS’s RM delights fans with rare sighting from military services

BTS member RM is serving in the military band of the 15th Division

Kim Nam-joon, known by his professional name RM, sent fans into a frenzy following a recent activity amid his mandatory military services



The BTS sensation showed off his saxophone playing skills during the training centre graduation ceremony held on April 3, Allkpop reported on Friday, April 5.

His fans took to social media to treat others with the rare sight of the leader of the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band exuding charisma in his red military band uniform.

In the clips and snapshots circulated over the internet, the 29-year-old singer and rapper was captured flawlessly playing the saxophone. Meanwhile, his fans gushed over him on X, formerly Twitter.

One fan raved over his saxophone playing sills, "His instrument-playing is incredibly cool."

A second user wrote, "The uniform complements him perfectly."

Meanwhile, many other comments were read as "He truly embodies the image of a soldier," "He looks cool," and "He looks like a celebrity from every angle."

Additionally, the Dynamite chart-topper is serving in the military band of the 15th Division, which is located in Hwacheon, Gangwon province.

RM, who was enlisted in the military with another BTS bandmate V in December 2023, is slated to be discharged from the services after fourteen more months on June 10, 2025.