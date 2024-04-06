Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances pens heartfelt note on 30th death anniversary

Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, honoured the memory of her late father on his 30th death anniversary with a lengthy, heartfelt note.

Frances took to Instagram to pen a note alongside a carousel post of throwback photos of Kurt and some of the Nirvana frontman holding her as a baby.

“30 years ago my dad’s life ended,” Frances wrote of the rocker, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 1994. “The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive.”

She went on to detail how her grandmother Wendy would “would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘you have his hands,’” adding that she hopes Kurt’s mom is now “holding his hands wherever they are.”

In a profound reflection, Frances shared that her “ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing.” She explained that after “grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious” she realised that death serves a purpose like “pain & joy, yin & yang.”

“As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends,” Frances wrote.

The model, who married Tony Hawk’s son Riley in October 2023, wished that she “could’ve known my dad” in many little details.

She went on to describe a letter Kurt wrote her before she was born. “The last line of it reads, ‘wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.’ He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways,” she continued.

“Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent.”