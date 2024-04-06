Ozzy Osbourne's fans love his 'unenthused' reaction over 100k YouTube milestone

Ozzy Osbourne grabs fans' attention with his unexcited reaction to YouTube major milestone

Ozzy Osbourne's fans have recently expressed their admiration for his "unenthused" reaction to the 100k YouTube milestone.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Osbourne's family posted a snippet from their show titled The Osbournes Podcast.

In the clip, Kelly began, "You will love this dad from YouTube."

"It's official... We have over 100,000 subscribers," while taking out silver plaque from YouTube.

Jack could be heard saying, "It takes a while for them to come."

Ozzy's wife Sharon chimed in and remarked, "Thank you YouTubies."

Jack also mentioned about Mr. Beast account who they believed got ultra diamond plaque after completing 500 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the caption, Ozzy wrote, "Unboxing our long-awaited 100k @YouTube @TheOsbournesPodcast subscribers award! Better late than never, right? Massive thanks to our incredible fans for getting us to 333k and beyond! You rock!"

However, what caught his followers' attention on IG was Ozzy's poker face in the short clip from their show.



One of his fans said, "Ozzy with millions and millions of records sold was prob like “who cares about this YouTube plaque."

"Ozzy looks so unenthused. Like whatever I’ve sold millions of records," stated another user.

A third fan mentioned, "OZZY is definitely the G.O.A.T."

"Ozzy is like 'I have platinum albums hanging on my wall that do better than this," added a fourth user.