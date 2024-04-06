Christian Richard files to end marriage from Quinn, pursues sole custody of son

Christine Quinn faces divorce as Christian Richard disputes assault claims.

Christian Richard has initiated divorce proceedings against Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn, citing 'irreconcilable differences' following his recent arrest for domestic violence at their marital residence.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal Richard's petition for sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son Christian, with Quinn granted only visitation rights.

Richard seeks to terminate Quinn's ability to pursue spousal support and does not request alimony from her.

There is no explicit mention of a prenuptial agreement in his filing.



In newly revealed details from the legal paperwork, he has requested assistance from the court to facilitate the division of assets and property between him and Christine.

He also seeks to designate any earnings acquired since their separation as solely his own, with the date of separation marked as 'to be determined.'

This development follows Richard's arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, allegedly involving an incident where he purportedly threw a bottle of glass recyclables at Quinn but struck their son.

He has contested this narrative, dismissing it as 'lies' and maintaining that he threw a trash bag containing paper towels and soiled rags at the wall.