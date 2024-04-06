Brad Pitt calls out Angelina Jolie's 'cruel' NDA rejection

Brad Pitt's seeking disclosure of Angelina Jolie's NDAs.

Brad Pitt has accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of hypocrisy regarding the sale of their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Pitt alleges that Jolie, aged 48, branded him as seeking to exert control over her by proposing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during the sale negotiations.

This accusation comes despite Jolie herself reportedly imposing similar NDAs on her own staff members.

The dispute revolves around her decision to sell her $64 million stake in Chateau Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021, triggering a contentious legal battle with Pitt.

Legal documents obtained by DailyMail reveal Angelina's claims that she terminated negotiations with Pitt to sell her share of the vineyard for $54 million due to his inclusion of a standard non-disparagement clause in the proposed contract.

She contends that Pitt's inclusion of this clause was an "unconscionable" attempt to exert control over her post-divorce.

Brad's attorneys presented new arguments in the LA Superior Court.

They asserted that her objection to the NDA was merely a pretext to justify her actions, describing it as a "cover story" concocted to rationalize her betrayal of Pitt.

Furthermore, the legal team revealed that Jolie had requested Pitt to sign a broader NDA just six months later during their divorce settlement negotiations.

The lawyers have requested her to disclose any other NDAs she may have entered into with third parties, including her personal staff.