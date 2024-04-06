Beyoncé makes UK chart history with country album debut as number 1

Beyoncé makes history as first black artist to secure UK number 1 country album.

Beyoncé continues her streak of record-breaking achievements with the release of her debut country album.

The Texas-born superstar has now secured a historic UK Official Chart Double, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Making history as the first black artist to claim the number 1 spot on the UK charts with a country album, she has also clinched the top position on the singles chart with her track Texas Hold 'Em.

This unprecedented feat of having both the number 1 album and single in the country genre simultaneously solidifies her place in music history.

Cowboy Carter surpasses records previously unattained, even by country music icon Dolly Parton.

The songstress reaches a career pinnacle as three tracks from her album dominate the charts.

Alongside the now TikTok-famous hit tracks Jolene and Most Wanted, featuring Miley Cyrus, make waves in the music industry.

Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, commends her remarkable achievements, hailing her as one of the world's most groundbreaking musical artists.