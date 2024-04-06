Kirsten Dunst on receiving thoughtful gift from Tom Cruise on a movie set

Kirsten Dunst reveals she received a gift from Tom Cruie on Interview with the Vampire set

Kirsten Dunst has recently opened up about receiving a thoughtful gift from Tom Cruise on the set of Interview with the Vampire.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Kirsten, who is currently promoting her new movie Civil War, recalled her time as a child actress on gothic horror movie released in 1994.

When Jimmy asked about her co-star ever bought a gift for her, to which Kirsten replied, "Tom Cruise put a Christmas tree in my dressing room as a child."

Kirsten shared Tom, who played immortal vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in the movie, surprised the actress with the holiday gift as they filmed on location at Buckinghamshire's Pinewood Studios.

Not only Tom, Kirsten told Jimmy that late comedian Robin Williams, who died of suicide at age 63 in 2014, also bought her a Mac computer.

"A big, coloured Mac computer. The new one. The new ones in the 90s," said the Bring it On actress.

Kirsten remembered that it was the "dial-up Internet" era.

"We were naughty on chat rooms, me and my friend. We were very innocent but extremely naughty," said the actress.

Reflecting on having fun on set as a child, Kirsten mentioned she once sold lemonade to Christian Bale and Winona Ryder.

The actress couldn't remember how much Christian paid when asked because she was around 13 at the time.

Meanwhile, Kirsten shares two-year-old son James with husband Jesse Plemons.