Sofia Vergara walks away with expensive assets amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara receives spiteful blow from Joe Manganiello amid divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are officially divorced now as the actress takes away jewelry and clothing collection amid her split.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the court officially terminated their marital partnership.

The court documents stated that Sofia and Joe "will each keep their own assets and cover their respective attorney’s fees based on terms of their prenuptial agreement, which had been laid out in previously filed court documents".

As far as assets are concerned, TMZ reported that the exes "get to walk away with what they accumulated individually over the course of their seven-year marriage".

Sofia exited from the marriage with all of her miscellaneous personal items and all the money she earned after the date of separation including diamonds and luxury duds.

Page Six, on the other hand, reported that the court gave Sofia "all assets in the sole name of Respondent or in her possession, custody, or control that have not been awarded".

The agreement added, “Petitioner and Respondent may terminate any life insurance policies for which he/she is the owner or insured.”

Interestingly, the news came shortly after Sofia said in an interview with Spain's publication, El País, explained why they decided to divorce last year.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," revealed the Modern Family star.

Sofia told the outlet, "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."