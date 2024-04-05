Prince Harry apologises to Princess Kate?

Prince Harry, who's expected to meet King Charles III and brother Prince William during his upcoming UK visit, is making headlines for his next step amid royal health woes.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to the UK in May for the Invictus Games, is reportedly regretting his past mistakes. He wants to make amends with his royal relatives.

There are speculations that Harry may seek pardon from Princess Kate, who's battling cancer, for hurting her with his words.



Last month, Princess Kate announced she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quickly sent a message of support, saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”



Some royal commentators believe that Harry won't feel hesitation to say sorry to Kate to ease her suffering.

King Charles's younger son's move suggests as he wants to heal rift with the Prince and Princess of Wales to ease their tension at their difficult time.



Harry, in Spare wrote about Catherine as he detailed about her rifts with Meghan. The Duke included claims that Kate made Meghan cry and also encouraged Harry to wear his infamous Nazi Halloween costume.



On the other hand, royal commentator Tessa Dunlop also tried to explain Harry's repentance, saying: "When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in. I’m not saying it isn’t."

It comes amid reports that The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK in early May for a celebration marking ten years of the Invictus Games, including a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8.